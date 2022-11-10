Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 32,429 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 3,242.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $2,572,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Stock Down 4.3 %

PPC stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

