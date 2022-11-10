WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.