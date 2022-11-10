Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,570 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after buying an additional 2,642,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

