Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,476,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $597.95 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $582.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

