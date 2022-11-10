Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $4,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HUYA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in HUYA by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,841 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

NYSE HUYA opened at $1.92 on Thursday. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $457.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

