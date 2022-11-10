Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.