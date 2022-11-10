Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $181.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $238.85.

