Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 504,505 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 643,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 84,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $345,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

SEEL opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

