Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,319 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,948 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,174 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.