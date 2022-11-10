Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 8,804 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 190,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21.

