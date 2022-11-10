Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after purchasing an additional 64,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $98,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107,961 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Further Reading

