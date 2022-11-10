Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MESO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

MESO stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Mesoblast Limited has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 894.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

