Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

