Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.68. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.