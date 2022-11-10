21,267 Shares in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Lexaria Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

LEXX stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

