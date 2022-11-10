17,700 Shares in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 73,189 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

GERN stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $785.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 107.62% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Geron Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.