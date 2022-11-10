Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $47,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 8.1 %

About Coeur Mining

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

