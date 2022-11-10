Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after buying an additional 1,447,925 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $521,017,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,525,000 after buying an additional 229,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $418,452,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTR stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

