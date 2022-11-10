Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

