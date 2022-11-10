Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

