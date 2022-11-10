Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

