Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.7% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 41,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.1% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 109,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $269.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.39.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

