Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,842 Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YYY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

YYY opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

