Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA YYY opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

