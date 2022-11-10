Merit Financial Group LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,608 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 830,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 712,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 538,688 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

