Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QWLD stock opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $110.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.