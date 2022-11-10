Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QWLD opened at $90.49 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25.

