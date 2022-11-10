Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,127 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $98.61. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

