Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 144,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000.

PBUS opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.

