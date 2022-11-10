Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 32,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

