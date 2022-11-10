Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $226,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

AZO stock opened at $2,464.89 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,560.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,262.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2,162.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

