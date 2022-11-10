Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 105.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $573,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AX stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

