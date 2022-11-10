Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 105.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $573,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axos Financial Price Performance
Shares of AX stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $62.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axos Financial (AX)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.