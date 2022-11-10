Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,457 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RIO opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69.
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
