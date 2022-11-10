Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $476,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

