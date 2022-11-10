ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.83% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BIS stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.