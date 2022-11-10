OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF Price Performance

BUFT stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $20.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

