OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 14,535 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIS. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIS opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

