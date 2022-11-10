Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex Increases Dividend

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.