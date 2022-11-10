OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at about $6,334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 881.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 296,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 176.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 321,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 205,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

EBR opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on EBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

