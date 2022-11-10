18,466 Shares in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 223,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORG. BTIG Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FORG opened at $22.43 on Thursday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.