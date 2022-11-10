Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Roku by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $283.88.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

