OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 38,070 Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 194.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,898,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,027 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 74.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 201,466 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 33.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

Fortress Capital Acquisition Price Performance

FCAX stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.