OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $404,000 in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the second quarter worth about $401,000.
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.
