The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.