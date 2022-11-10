ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ) Holdings Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.34% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return Trading Up 1.8 %

RJZ stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Metals Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Metals Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.