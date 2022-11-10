Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $20,918,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,223,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total value of $547,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,511,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,864,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,559 shares of company stock worth $18,056,529. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $226.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.95. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

MORN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

