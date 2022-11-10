OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $376,000 Position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.83% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 7.4 %

BNKU opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

