Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after buying an additional 184,153 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.