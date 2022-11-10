Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLPX stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLPX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

