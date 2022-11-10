Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $253.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

